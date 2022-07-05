



INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re like Chef Tanorria Askew, you end up with extra corn on the cob after a summer barbecue or family gathering.

Rather than stuffing it in the fridge until you finally decide to toss it, repurpose it with this fresh, versatile dish that works as a salsa, salad or side dish.

Add or omit ingredients based on your own preferences. Use it as a topping for steak, fish or chicken. Eat it like a salsa with tortilla chips. Or add pasta to turn this it into a side dish.

Askew works as a personal chef and TV personality through her business, Tanorria’s Table. She’s a former “MasterChef” contestant and author of the cookbook “Staples +5: 100 Simple Recipes to Make the Most of Your Pantry.”

Visit her website to learn more about her work and check out additional recipes.