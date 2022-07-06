INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to CPR on adults, almost anything you do in an emergency is better than nothing.

However, if you want to be as prepared as possible for lifesaving efforts, a certification course and regular refreshers are something to think about.

Jason Wells of Hancock Health offered Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt a quick refresher Wednesday on hands-only CPR, and he showed us a computer program that offers real-time feedback on how you’re doing when you train with a dummy.





If you’re interested in taking an official certification course at Hancock Health, use the code ‘CPR50’ through July 31 to receive 50% off the registration fee for classes taking place in July or August.

Hancock Health offers beginner CPR and first aid training all the way up to advanced cardiac lifesaving courses for doctors.