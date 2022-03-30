INDIANAPOLIS — March is National Reading Month, and Carly Dorogi has fun craft ideas to get your kids excited about books.

Dorogi, a Parenting contributor and former reading specialist, shows us how to make DIY library bags and personalized bookmarks with a handy contraption called the Cricut Explore 3.

To start developing your kids’ love for reading, Dorogi suggests taking them to the library regularly, starting at a very young age.

“I think the library is a magical place. From the time your kids are teeny tiny, I encourage parents to take them to library and make it their go-to destination that they want to go to,” she said.

The DIY tote bag is not only fun for kids, Dorogi said, but it’s a win for parents because it gives kids a place to keep their library books together so they don’t get lost.

