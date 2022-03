National Crayon Day is on March 31st and we’re talking about the non-profit Crayon Collection.

This non-profit lets people donate used crayons or request free crayons and art education resources for their school. Educators, parents, restaurant owners, and families always ask what they can do with old/used crayons and this provides them with an answer.

Crayon Collection’s mission is to get our extra crayons and art education resources in the hands of as many underserved communities as possible.