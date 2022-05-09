Local entrepreneur and curator Abby Breece specializes in hand selecting vintage items and decorations for your home.

Breece is the founder of Beulah Vintage, an Indiana-based decoration selector. The company works to curate vintage pieces, whether it is furniture or decorations.

The entire philosophy behind Beulah Vintage is to craft a creative, inspiring, affordable, sustainable and aesthetically pleasing environment. With many people spending more time at home during the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Breece said it is more important than ever to create such an environment.

For more information on Beulah Vintage, follow @beulah_vintage on Instagram or visit the Lux and Ivy shop in the Monon Station.