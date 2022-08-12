INDIANAPOLIS – It’s back-to-schooltime and that means teachers are prepping classrooms and parents are busy buying new school supplies. It also means school chefs and dietitians are preparing creative, fun, and healthy new meals for students. So, what’s on the menu this year? You might be surprised! Chef Brandon McCarthy, a Regional Executive Chef at Chartwells K12, works with nearly 40 school districts in Indiana to ensure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in has some healthy ideas for this school year.

School lunches today are a lot different than what many of us remember. They’re creative, on-trend, delicious, and healthy. In fact, a recent report from the Journal of the American Medical Association found that school lunches are the healthiest foods many kids eat.

