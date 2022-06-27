





INDIANAPOLIS — Ever seen a cake in the shape of a kangaroo, an emoji or a camera? Now you have.

Cretia Cakes on Indy’s northeast side specializes in Southern baked goods like sweet potato pie, pecan pie, cobblers, lemon “Church Lady” cake and the bestselling Caramel Obsession cake.

The bakery has a knack for custom, elaborate 3D designs like the kangaroo-shaped cake they made for Zoobilation, and they can accommodate dietary restrictions, from gluten free to vegan.







Chef LaCretia Allen, who runs the shop with husband Angelo, developed a loved for Southern baked goods as a child. Her friends called her Ms. Betty Crocker because she was always making sweet treats for school bake sales. She made her first custom cake in fifth grade, entering it in a hobby show.

Allen went to college for accounting, thinking that would be a safer career choice, but after facing some health challenges she had a change of heart. She enrolled in the culinary program at Ivy Tech Community College, specializing in baking and pastry arts.







She opened her first retail bakery in 2006 on West 16th Street near Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and she’s since she’s worked with big organizations like Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, NFL teams and the Home Shopping Network. She’s also an adjunct professor at Ivy Tech.

Visit the Cretia Cakes website to learn more about her and check out her creations. She’s offering a special discount through the end of June: Use the discount code ‘SUMMER22’ for 20% off.