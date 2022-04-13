INDIANAPOLIS — Cumaco Arepa House started as a seasonal food truck, but the overwhelming response prompted owner Orlando Sanchez to make it a year-round restaurant.

“In wintertime when we closed, people continued to call and say, ‘where are you today?'” Sanchez recalled. “I said, ‘we’re closed. It’s too cold to work outside.'”







The restaurant opened two years ago on the northeast side of Indy at 9642 Allisonville Road, right on the Fishers line. The food is gluten free and vegan friendly.

Sanchez showed Indy Now host Jillian Deam how to make arepas, and he brought some fruity and tropical cocktails for us to try.

Cumaco Arepa House is open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.