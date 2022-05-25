INDIANAPOLIS — We trust Carly Dorogi’s advice on taking care of curly hair because, well, look at her hair.

The lifestyle expert shared tips and tricks to embrace your curls and keep them looking their best, including her go-to products for hydrating, brushing, styling — even sleeping.

For more of Dorogi’s lifestyle and parenting advice, visit her website.

Tip No. 1: Hydrate while you sleep

Hydration is important because curly hair tends to be dry, said Dorogi. She uses Amika Dream Routine Overnight Hydration Treatment, which uses hyaluronic acid to hydrate while you’re sleeping. There’s no need to wash it out, so in the morning you’re to style.

Tip No. 2: Find the right styling products

Dorogi uses Inner Sense Organic Beauty products, including a weekly detox hair mask to reduce buildup. Curly hair requires more products, which means more buildup, she said. If you want to try the line, use her discount code ‘MOMSDEAL15’ for 15% off.







Tip No. 3: Brush curls when wet

“I used to think you didn’t brush curls, but you do,” Dorogi said. The key is to brush them when they’re wet. She detangles in the shower, then uses the Denman line of brushes designed for curly hair. She also has a discount code for those products. Use ‘MOMSDEAL20’ for 20% off.

Tip No. 4: Fight frizz

Dorogi uses a drug store product that’s been around a long time but has recently updated the formula, John Frieda Frizz Ease. She uses the product when her hair is wet on the most frizz-prone areas, then finishes the style with a little more when her hair is dry.

Tip No 5: Sleep on silk

It’s important to care for your curls when you go to sleep, Dorogi said. Use a silk scrunchie to put your hair on top of your head in a “pineapple” so it doesn’t rub on the pillows overnight. Silk pillowcases also help reduce friction and breakage (and they’re better for your skin, too). Use her code ‘MOMSDEAL20’ for 20% off silk pillowcases at Fishers Finery or on Amazon.