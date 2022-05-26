INDIANAPOLIS — “If you can dream it, you can achieve it” might not always hold up, but in this case it did — quite literally.

The idea for the Custard Dogs food truck came to Kris Lawson of Noblesville in a dream, then he decided to go for it in real life.

Lawson joined us Thursday in the Indy Now backyard along with Manager Paul Ellery to tell us what’s on the menu and let us sample some of the sweet and savory treats.







The food truck travels around central Indiana selling gourmet hot dogs, burgers, homemade sides, deep-fried desserts and, of course, custard. The chili dog and chili fries with a “secret” cheese sauce have been a hit, and there’s a patented custard dog with a chocolate caramel sauce.

Check out the Custard Dogs website or follow them on Facebook to see the full menu and find out where you can find the food truck next.

The food truck is also available for private events like birthdays, graduations, receptions, company parties and more.