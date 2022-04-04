INDIANAPOLIS — Kim Davis, founder of local business Left Grain, started out making her leather and wood creations at her local library branch but is now branching out on her own.

The business, Davis said, got its name from both her and husband being left handed. Combining that with Davis’ love for making crafts out of wood grain, the business was born.

Davis, who has a background in graphic design, now runs Left Grain, which sells personalized leather and wood items such as Christmas ornaments, magnets and key chains. Davis said some of her favorite things to make include the bookmarks and

The shop is available on the website Etsy. For personalized items, such as trinkets with children’s artwork on it, customers can either email or Etsy message Davis a copy of whatever they want engraved into a piece and she will laser it in.

To shop Left Grain’s products or place an order, click here.