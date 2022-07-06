INDIANAPOLIS — Emily Dyson and Cody Miley, both company members from Dance Kaleidoscope, stopped by to teach Jillian and Ryan a few moves. Dance Kaleidoscope is preparing to perform at the IndyFringe Festival where company dancers have been invited to choregraph new work based on music selected from decades ranging from the 1910’s to current day.

Message Dance Kaleidoscope on Facebook for a 10% discount code and a chance to win a Dance Kaleidoscope t-shirt!

To learn more about Dance Kaleidoscope visit dancekal.org.