



INDIANAPOLIS — Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville, near the Geist area, is hosting its annual Grape Stomp on Sunday, Sept. 18 from noon to 4 p.m.

Winemaker Blake Trobaugh dropped by the show Thursday to tell us all about the event and let Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt try some grape stomping. (This is actually their second time doing it, so they’re pretty much professional — or so they think.)

The Grape Stomp is one of Daniel’s Vineyard’s biggest events of the year, and it’s open to the whole family, so you can bring your kids along and let them stomp, too.







Tickets to the event are free, but advance registration is required. Go to danielsvineyard.com to sign up. Ticketed slots will be given on a first come, first served basis that day when you arrive at the vineyard, so it’s a good idea to come early because space is limited.

If you can’t make the Grape Stomp, Daniel’s Vineyard has a ton of other events, including live concerts every weekend through the end of the month.