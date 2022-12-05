INDIANAPOLIS — Winemaker Blake Trobaugh joined us Friday to talk about the activities at Daniel’s Vineyard this winter and the special seasonal wines they offer.

Rent a heated igloo on the vineyard grounds to enjoy the outdoors without the chill. Igloos fit up to eight people, and all ages are welcome. They’re available for rent Wednesday through Sunday, and guests have access to the full menu of wine, beer and food.

The vineyard has live music indoors most Sundays, and every Thursday they offer BOGO bottles of wine all day. They also have a booth all month at Christkindlmarkt in Carmel.

Seasonal wines now available include the Fireside Sangria, which can be served warm or chilled, the popular holiday edition Circle City Red, recognizable for its artist-designed label depicting Monument Circle in downtown Indy, and mulled wine infused with winter flavors.

Daniel’s Vineyard is located close to Fishers and the Geist area at 9061 N 700 W in McCordsville. Visit danielsvineyard.com for more information about the family-owned winery, igloo rentals, specials deals and upcoming events.