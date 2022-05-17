Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman.

Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.

After a previous life of raising children, mother Judy Sexton said she began to experience empty nest syndrome. Once her youngest child went off to college, she said she felt a calling towards baking, inspiring her and her daughter Janayla to start Bread Basket.

The café bakery hybrid recently won an award for the best breakfast venue in Indiana. Bollman said she and her mother were fortunate enough to have a loyal customer base nominate them for the award, which was sponsored by Yelp.

The Bread Basket is located at 46 S. Tennessee St. in Danville. and find them on Facebook and Instagram @breadbasketdanville.