INDIANAPOLIS — Craft beer lovers will be excited for this news.

This week is your once-a-year chance to taste 3 Floyds Brewing’s popular but elusive Dark Lord imperial stout on draft.

Six variants will be tapped at Ale Emporium in Castleton this Wednesday, March 2, beginning at 2 p.m. Plan to get there early if you want to snag a pint. There’s typically a long line to get in, and once the beer is gone, you won’t find it back on draft in Indy until 2023.

Dark Lord has developed a huge following since its release 2002, but it’s notoriously hard to get. Bottles of the Russian-style imperial stout — with a whopping 15% alcohol content — are sold only one day each year at the 3 Floyds brewery in Munster, Indiana.