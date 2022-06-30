



INDIANAPOLIS — Dave Coulier of Full House fame gets to play a curmudgeon in “Live+Local,” which drops July 7 on the Pure Flix streaming service.

The family-friendly sitcom, co-starring Emily Pendergast, is a comedy about an early-morning radio show at fictional Christian radio station K-HUGG. Scroll down to watch the trailer.

“You know, all the years I’ve been promoting shows and doing radio programs, there have been a few curmudgeons along the way, and I think I’ve pulled from a few of those guys that I’ve met,” Coulier said. “Live+Local is kind of about this guy’s journey.”







Coulier took some time Thursday morning to chat with Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt not only about the show but his sobriety and his upcoming boat trip.

The Michigan native described his decision to get sober as he was grappling with the loss of three loved ones, including Actor Bob Saget, his co-star on Full House. He’s been sober for 2 years now.

“For me, it’s been my own personal journey of introspection and realizing that alcohol was having an effect not only on me, but on my relationships.”

It took a long time to make the choice, he said, but there’s no looking back.

Coulier has a Great Lakes boat trip coming up in a few weeks with his wife and two dogs, Ziggy and Shorty. He even trained the dogs to relieve themselves on a piece of Astroturf he’s bringing.

“We’re looking forward to just getting away and out and just being in nature with our two pups,” he said.

Go here to learn more about “Live+Local” and the Pure Flix streaming service.