We got the chance to chat with legendary rock star Dave Grohl about two things he never thought he’d do: make a movie and write a book.

“Studio 666,” the Foo Fighters comedy-horror movie, is in theaters now and will be available for streaming this Friday, March 18.

Grohl, the drummer for Nirvana before creating Foo Fighters, said he thought the movie was the worst idea he’d ever heard at first.

But something changed when the band moved into a house together to make their last album.

“The house in the movie — that’s where we made our last record,” Grohl said. “When we moved in I was like, ‘Hold on a second. We’re in the creepy old house. Why don’t we finish making the album and then get some cameras and make this low-budget little horror film thing?'”

“It’s not something we ever expected we would do but it fell into our laps,” he said.

Grohl, who has twice been inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, also talked about his favorite scenes to film in the movie and his favorite horror movie of all time.

Last year, the superstar rocker added author to his resume with the publication of his memoir, “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.”

He started writing short stories to fill time during the pandemic shutdown in 2020, but that project snowballed too — right to the top of the New York Times best-seller list.