Day of the Dead traditional Mexican dance by Indy’s Ballet Folklorico Mosaicos

INDIANAPOLIS — Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a two-day celebration to honor loved ones who have passed on that originated in Mexico.

November 1 is dedicated to children who have been lost and November 2 is for honoring adult relatives and ancestors who are deceased.

Today, Indianapolis-based Ballet Folklorico Mosaicos, a nonprofit group, joined us to share a little about their culture and perform a traditional Mexican dance.

Check out the colorful, vibrant outfits and elaborate makeup.

