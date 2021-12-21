Be on Indy Now

Jack’s Donuts offers ways to decorate your own donuts this Christmas

Give Santa Claus a lasting memory when he comes down your chimney and finds not cookies, but some uniquely decorated Jack’s Donuts as a treat.

Lee Marcum, “Dr. Donut” and company CEO, joined Indy Now with his three sons to show off ways you can decorate your donuts with your family and turn a sweet treat into a sweet time.

Call a day ahead to Jack’s Donuts and Lee said you can pick up a “take and make donut kit” and make your own family memories decorating donuts for the holidays. Icing, sprinkles, candy: If you can dream it, you can add it.

