MUNCIE, Ind — A pair of moms is making sure the Delaware County special needs community has a night to celebrate.

The Special Needs Prom started after the Butterly Ball was discontinued in 2012. In 2019, Lynne Hatfield and Mindy Kemper founded a nonprofit organization to continue a similar event.

Along with the annual event, the organization hosts events such as a “Say Yes to the Dress” party and work with local tuxedo rentals to ensure boys can rent a tuxedo at no or minimal cost.

Every month, the organization hosts monthly services such as haircuts for children with autism and a spa night for adults with special needs to get a haircut, shave, style, manicure and massages. A new program by the organization is Dream Nest, which creates bedroom and home renovations for people with special needs.

The organization is reliant on donations. People interested in helping out can donate at www.delcospecialneedsprom.org.