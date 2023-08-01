INDIANAPOLIS — We’re back with our amazing and delicious monthly segment we’re doing in partnership with Indianapolis Monthly Magazine – on what shall now be known henceforth as ‘Taste Test Tuesday’ here on Indy Now!! In this segment we will taste test a sampling of how different restaurants around town prepare the same dish, then determine what we like about each, and even may choose a favorite!

So move over Chicago deep dish, there’s a new king in town….

Defined by thick rectangular slabs of pillowy crust swathed in sauce with crunchy bits of burnt cheese around the edges, Detroit-style pizza is having a moment here in Indy.

Today, we’re Taste Testing 5 different Detroit Style Pizzas from 4 amazing restaurants across town, as featured in the NEW August Issue of Indy Monthly!

TASTE #1 : Futuro

Luke Tobias and Sarah St. Aubin perfected their recipes at home during the Covid shutdown before launching their Holy Cross hotspot in March 2021. Toppings run the gamut from traditional sausage, mushrooms and pepperoni to jalapeno, goat cheese and hot honey.

19 Cruse St. | FuturoIndy.com

TASTE #2: Sam’s Square Pie

Catch ‘em if you can. As a tribute to his late brother Ron, a.k.a. DJ Indiana Jones, Jeff Miner only serves his award-winning meaty masterpieces out of Indy’s Kitchen once a week or so. Keep an eye on social media for the schedule and new pop-up locations to come.

2442 N. Central Ave | instagram.com/Sams_Square_Pie

TASTE #3: Missing Brick

Although it’s not technically Detroit-style per se, this cheeky 21+ pizza joint collaborates with local partners to load up squared-off slices with the tasty likes of Yaso Grill’s Jamaican jerk chicken, Hank’s smoked brisket and Chef Oya’s Trap buttah-drenched seafood.

6404 Rucker Rd. | TheMissingBrick.com

TASTE #4: Jet’s Pizza

You can also order round, thin and New York-style ‘zas for pickup and delivery from this Michigan-headquartered franchise, but really, why would you? The steel baking pans used here are made exclusively for the company by a Detroit-metro fabricator. Their newest locations are in Castleton, 7538 N. Shadeland Ave., and in Nora, 1490 E. 86th St.

Multiple locations | JetsPizza.com

Which is YOUR favorite??? Be sure to head out to visit each of these amazing local pizzerias soon to do a taste test of your own!

Check out IndianapolisMonthly.com for more in-depth dining reviews of the hottest and newly discovered spots to eat around Indy.