INDIANAPOLIS — Ashley Ledford the Director of Marketing and Promotions at Hamilton County Tourism stopped by the studio to share the exciting deals taking place now through July 26th. Hamilton County Tourism has been hosting Tenderloin Tuesdays for 13 years! After you support four local restaurants you’ll receive a free Tenderloin Tuesdays shirt.

Claim your passport at TenderloinTuesdays.com and support local restaurants. Their are more than 30 restaurants offering deals!