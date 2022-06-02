INDIANAPOLIS — Any chance Indy Now hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt can beat a couple kids in Lyrical Lightning when the theme is Disney?

Don’t hold your breath.

Our special guests weren’t just any kiddos — they’re Ryan’s little ones, Olivia and Gus.

Play along to see if you can keep up with these certified Disney movie experts.

