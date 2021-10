INDIANAPOLIS -- An IUPUI researcher was awarded a $792,000, four-year grant from the American Cancer Society so that she can study the role of DNA replication errors in cancer.

Lata Balakrishnan, an associate professor of biology at IUPUI, will be using the grant to support her research to understand how regulatory processes ensure the accuracy of a cell's DNA when it's duplicated, and how the dysregulation of this process can lead to cancer. The dysregulation of DNA duplication is common in pancreatic cancer and blood cancers, including leukemia.