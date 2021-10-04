DL Lowry Salon celebrating opening of new salon location

INDIANAPOLIS – DL Lowry Salon Owner, David Lowry, joins Host Jillian Deam in-studio to promote the salon’s new location, and highlight fall’s top hair trends. Today from 12 – 3 pm, DL Lowry Salon are hosting their ribbon cutting ceremony and opening event. More details below:

WHEN: Monday, October 4, 2021; 12:00 Noon – 3:00 PM

WHERE: New DL Lowry Salon – 727 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, 46240



WHAT: DL Lowry Salon invites you to preview their new state-of-the-art salon, celebrate its official ribbon cutting, interview owner David Lowry, and enjoy signature bites from recent MasterChef: Legends winner Kelsey Murphy. Stylists will be on site styling hair to assist media in capturing photos and b-roll.

WEBSITE: www.dllowry.com