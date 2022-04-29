INDIANAPOLIS – Meteorologist Beth Finello is back with an experiment for you to try at home!
Here are the materials you’ll need:
- 16 oz plastic soda bottles
- Hydrogen peroxide
- Dry yeast
- Warm water
- Liquid dish soap
- Food coloring
- Cups
- Safety goggles
What to do:
- Be sure to wear your safety goggles with this experiment since the foam will be overflowing!
- Add a few drops of food coloring to a bottle
- Add 1 tablespoon of dish soap and mix in the bottle
- In a small cup, add 3 tablespoons of warm water and 1 tablespoon of dry yeast; mix for about 30 seconds
- Pour the yeast into the soda bottle and watch the foaminess begin!
What exactly is happening?
The yeast reacts with the hydrogen peroxide, removing oxygen, and creating bubbles in the foam!
