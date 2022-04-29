INDIANAPOLIS – Meteorologist Beth Finello is back with an experiment for you to try at home!

Here are the materials you’ll need:

16 oz plastic soda bottles

Hydrogen peroxide

Dry yeast

Warm water

Liquid dish soap

Food coloring

Cups

Safety goggles

What to do:

Be sure to wear your safety goggles with this experiment since the foam will be overflowing!

Add a few drops of food coloring to a bottle

Add 1 tablespoon of dish soap and mix in the bottle

In a small cup, add 3 tablespoons of warm water and 1 tablespoon of dry yeast; mix for about 30 seconds

Pour the yeast into the soda bottle and watch the foaminess begin!

What exactly is happening?

The yeast reacts with the hydrogen peroxide, removing oxygen, and creating bubbles in the foam!

Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show, and much more. Want to be on Indy Now?