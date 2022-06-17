INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry the Executive Head Chef and owner of The Block Bistro and Grill joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio today to see who can build a better burger. Chef Terry was joined by Josh Goodin and Jeff Dees who are co-owners of 5th Ave. Grill and Bar. Indianapolis Burger week is June 20th thru June 26th.

To learn more about Indianapolis Burger Week, download their app and visit the participating restaurants.

To learn more about Chef Terry and The Block Bistro and Grill visit theblockbistro.com.