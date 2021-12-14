Donate to Hamilton County Humane Society with a gift set from Noble Coffee & Tea

The Hamilton County Humane Society is partnering with Noble Coffee & Tea to help animals find a home this holiday season.

The two are teaming up for a promoting featuring the 12 Days of Noble Coffee gift set. When you buy a box, make sure you purchase a Holiday Cardinal Card with envelope.

Then when it’s time to check out, enter “INDYCOFFEE” as your discount code. (The price of the card will be subtracted once you enter the code).

That will result in $5 being donated to the Hamilton County Humane Society. The final amount will then be personally matched by Noble Coffee & Tea’s owner Robyn Wilson and Scott Soltys-Curry, founder of the Indianapolis Coffee Guide.

Watch our video to hear from Megan Davis, the Hamilton County Humane Society’s senior communications manager as well as meet adoptable pup China!