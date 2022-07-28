



INDIANAPOLIS — Ron Jordan, CEO of Jordan Hospitality Group, joined us Friday to talk about Donatos Pizza’s efforts to give back to the community, including a round-up campaign with all proceeds donated to Riley Hospital for Children and a campaign to support cancer survivors and their families.

Jordan Hospitality Group owns and operates 20 Central Indiana Donatos locations.

He also shared details on a contest you can enter each Friday to win free pizza, plus the discount code ‘TWENTY’ that can be used for 20% off when you order online and pick up.

Visit donatos.com to check out the menu or place an order. Follow Donatos on Facebook at @DonatosPizza or Instagram at DonatosIndy317.



