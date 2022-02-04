Better late than never! Jillian and Ryan are taking on these idioms in a new game. Will they be cutting corners and calling it a day? Or be on the ball and hang in there? Your guess is as good as mine.
To make a long story short, let’s give them the benefit of the doubt before we add insult to injury.
Now that I got that out of my system, enjoy the video because actions speak louder than words.
Don’t be an idiom! How many of these sayings do you know?
Indy Now Staples
