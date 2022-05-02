This segment is sponsored by Jack’s Donuts

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Donut hole lovers are facing off this May for the 2022 Jack’s Donuts World Donut Hole Eating Championship.

The championship is taking place on Friday, May 27th, 2022, in New Castle, Ind. Competitors are seeing how many Jacks Donuts donut holes they can eat in eight minutes.

$4,000 in prizes are up for grabs during the competition. The person who can eat the most donut holes will walk away with $2,000. The contest takes place at 7:30 p.m. on May 27 at 1400 Plaza.

While registration is closed due to capacity, people can still go to the event to cheer on the competitors.