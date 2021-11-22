Dotted Line Divas: Using coupons to help families in need

INDIANAPOLIS — The Dotted Line Divas use their passion for extreme couponing to help more than 200 Hoosier families a month.

Founder Christina Huffines and President Amanda Mobley stopped by to talk about their non-profit. They not only help families in need, but also teach the basics of couponing.

If you need support or if you’d like to volunteer click here.

The Dotted Line Divas did give us some tips for shopping ahead of Black Friday. They said to download Flipp and apps for stores you tend to frequent and see if they offer digital coupons.