Hotel Indy is hosting one of the most unique brunches in Indianapolis. Each month, The Hulman, hosts Drag Me to Brunch.

Anyone who goes can see entertainment by Indy’s finest Queens and get a good meal with $3 mimosas.

The brunch is hosted on the fourth Sunday of each month. If you’d like more information, click here.

Watch the video above to see Pat Yo’Weave show Jillian and Ryan some of her moves.