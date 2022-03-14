INDIANAPOLIS – If you’ve ever wanted to dress up as your favorite plant, I mean who hasn’t, we have an event for you!
Andy Porter and Veronica Hamilton are talking about Plant Stop Won’t Stop, a fun upcoming event that the whole family can join!
