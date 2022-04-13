INDIANAPOLIS — Style expert Nicole Rene brought us Easter basket ideas for the whole family that include a whole lot more than candy, from coloring books to cosmetics and cologne.

For kids, she suggests adding in coloring books, educational books, trendy toys like Frozen nails and outdoor chalk. Beauty products are a hit for teen girls, and cologne for teen boys.

Rene also suggests fragrances that mom and dad will love.

