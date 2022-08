INDIANAPOLIS — Lenie Tsakonas from Indianapolis Greek Festival stopped by to share a few of the delicious and authentic goodies you’ll be able to sample at this year’s GreekFest.

The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival takes place Friday, August 26th from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. as well as Saturday, August 27th from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Greekfest takes place at the Holy Trinity Cathedral located at 3500 W 106 Street in Carmel.

GreekFest is a free event. Parking on cathedral grounds is $5.