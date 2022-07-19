INDIANAPOLIS — Pete Conway the Market Manager at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria stopped by the studio to tell us about their upcoming fundraiser. Lou Malnati’s is partnering with Metazoa Brewing on Thursday, July 21st to donate 20% of sales to Pink Heart Rescue. Sidney Bills a volunteer with Pink Heart Rescue and Pepper the dog also joined them to share why it’s important to support animals with specials needs.

To learn more about Lou Malnati’s visit loumalnatis.com.

To learn more about Pink Heart Rescue visit their Facebook page, facebook.com/pinkheartrescue.