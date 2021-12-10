Elevate your holiday cocktail game à la Hotel Carmichael

INDIANAPOLIS — Shake it up like a mixologist for your next holiday party.
Denis Kurmanov of Hotel Carmichael shares delicious recipes for a batch of mulled wine (hold the cinnamon, please) and a twist on the classic cosmo.
The Perfect Mull
1 bottle of wine, choice of red
1 star anise
1 orange, peeled (keep the peels, eat the fruit!)
4 cloves
4 strands of chili pepper (or 2 dashes of chili red pepper flakes)
3 strands saffron
10 almonds
1 small sprig of rosemary
1 dried bay leaf
1/2 cup blueberries, cut in half
1 cup pomegranate/cherry juice
1/2 tsp nutmeg
1 tbsp brown sugar
1 tbsp honey
Christmas Cosmo
1.5 oz botanical vodka (grapefruit rose)
1 oz orange or mandarin liquor
1 oz lime or lemon juice
1 oz cherry/pomegranate juice
Optional (but recommended): 1/2 teaspoon of raw or brown sugar