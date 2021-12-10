Elevate your holiday cocktail game à la Hotel Carmichael

Indy Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Indy Now Staples

INDIANAPOLIS — Shake it up like a mixologist for your next holiday party.

Denis Kurmanov of Hotel Carmichael shares delicious recipes for a batch of mulled wine (hold the cinnamon, please) and a twist on the classic cosmo.

The Perfect Mull

1 bottle of wine, choice of red

1 star anise

1 orange, peeled (keep the peels, eat the fruit!)

4 cloves

4 strands of chili pepper (or 2 dashes of chili red pepper flakes)

3 strands saffron

10 almonds

1 small sprig of rosemary

1 dried bay leaf

1/2 cup blueberries, cut in half

1 cup pomegranate/cherry juice

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp honey

Christmas Cosmo

1.5 oz botanical vodka (grapefruit rose)

1 oz orange or mandarin liquor

1 oz lime or lemon juice 

1 oz cherry/pomegranate juice

Optional (but recommended): 1/2 teaspoon of raw or brown sugar

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News