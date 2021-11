INDIANAPOLIS — Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical is coming to Indy this month.

A single performance is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 18 at Clowes Memorial Hall, on the campus of Butler University. The show starts at 6 p.m.

Santa’s Merry Messenger visited us today with a Scout Elf to talk about the musical, plus the rigorous training process for Elf on the Shelf hopefuls.

Tickets and information: https://bit.ly/3H27Zqc.