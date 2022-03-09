INDIANAPOLIS — Endometriosis affects one in 10 women, but the disorder is often misunderstood or mistaken for menstrual symptoms.

Dr. Emily Cline, OB/GYN at Johnson Memorial Health in Franklin, joined Indy Now to educate us on the symptoms, risk factors and treatment options.

“So often these symptoms are minimized. We’ve been told for years, ‘Oh honey, it’s just part of being a woman.’ These symptoms have been normalized,” Cline said.

Endometriosis occurs when tissue that is like the tissue of the uterus grows in other places in the body. That can be the abdomen, ovaries, fallopian tubes, bladder or bowels. Cline said she has even found the tissue in the chest cavity or lungs, in one case leading to a collapsed lung.

Symptoms include excessive bleeding, nausea and infertility. There is no cure but the condition can be treated with medications and, more effectively, with surgery.

“We’re happy to see you. We’re happy to help. You don’t have to live with these problems,” Cline said.

The Johnson Memorial Health Care for Her program can be reached at 1-833-383-4HER.