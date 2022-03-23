INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers love live music and can enjoy live performances by local and national artists while also giving back to the community.

Bruce Kidd, Founder and President of Concerts for a Cause, dropped by Indy Now to talk about the ways his organization gives back.

They put on concerts four times a year, with proceeds going to help the less fortunate that are dealing with difficult situations.

Since 2016, Concerts for a Cause has held 21 concerts and donated almost $400,000 to different organizations.

Learn more about upcoming performances and helping the community at the Concerts for a Cause website.