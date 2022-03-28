If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend–and you’re a fan of art, food and wine–check out the Indiana Artisan Marketplace.

The event runs April 2 and April 3 at the Agriculture Horticulture Building. You’ll find dozens of artisans offering original art as well as small-batch food and wine.

Artisans run the gamut from painters and woodworkers to jewelry designers, distillers, vintners and more.

Chocolatier Jayne Hadley with J. Evelyn Confections and fiber artist Sylvia Gray with Sylvia Gray Art Studio joined Indy Now to discuss the event.

Learn more here.