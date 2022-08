INDIANAPOLIS — The VP of Operations at Monon 30, Zachari Wikis joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the new arts, entertainment, and culinary experience that is just off the Monon Trail at 30th Street.

Monon 30 is currently open Fridays and Saturdays and feature live music, local chefs, food trucks, a beer and cocktail garden, and yard games!

To learn more visit www.monon30.com.