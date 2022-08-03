

Intern Jake brings the Entitled Housewife a White Claw (left) so she can start the interview off right.

INDIANAPOLIS — Somebody get this lady a White Claw, already.

The Entitled Housewife took the red eye in from Los Angeles and wasted no time taking Indy Now by storm. She bossed around interns she just met with very specific drink orders (the lime flavor, if you don’t mind, Jake), limbered up in her pink golf skorts and high kicked for the camera.

If you’re not familiar with the Entitled Housewife, she a viral character created by Comedian Becky Robinson, who happens to be in Indy for her show Saturday night at Old National Centre.







Entitled Housewife is a predictable lady. She’s the kind of gal who loves golfing and drinking vodka lemonades with the “gieurlz,” hates when ducks invade her swimming pool and feels annoyed most of the time by sons Dashiell and Macabee.

Robinson, on the other hand, has 10 other distinct and funny characters, including Mayor of Aspen Suzie Chapstick, cryptocurrency CEO Alan Gingrich and a Hollywood granny named Babs.

Saturday’s show is part of her summer Heavy Pour Tour. The show starts at 8 p.m. in the Egyptian Room (doors at 7 p.m.), and tickets are still available from $35-$55.

Learn more about Robinson here, and if you go Saturday don’t forget your visor and Oakleys.



