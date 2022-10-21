INDIANAPOLIS — Got a young animal lover with a birthday coming up? Looking for a unique team-building exercise? Silly Safaris has the answer for you.

Based in Acton, Ind., Silly Safaris offers a wide variety of animals for shows and events, as well as trained animal handlers offering information.

On Friday, Amazon John with Silly Safaris joined Indy Now to showcase a few of their creatures, including everything from puppies to tarantulas.

For more information on Silly Safaris, watch the Indy Now segment above, call (317) 862-9003 or visit their website here.