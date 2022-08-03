As kids head back to school, one item on the checklist for parents of student athletes is the annual sports physical. It’s something IHSAA requires. Doctors with Hancock Health are highlighting the importance of the annual exam.

A sports physical includes various items like a reflex test, the checking of eyes and ears and vitals, but can also identify future issues like potential heart problems or mental health issues.

Parents can schedule a sports physical with their child’s primary physician. Family medicine doctors in Hancock Health’s physician network are taking new patients. You can find a doctor and schedule an appointment at HancockRegionalHospital.org.

You can also visit a Hancock Health Immediate Care facility or Gateway Hancock Health, without an appointment, to complete a school sports physical for only $25. For more information, including hours and location, visit HancockGateway.org.

You can download the pre-participation physical evaluation form here.