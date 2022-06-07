GREENWOOD, Ind. — Kelsey Wooten said she gained 90 pounds while pregnant with her son, and that she needed a change.

Wooten knew little about healthy lifestyles and fitness, and that is where Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping came in. Now a head coach in fitness at Farrell’s, Wooten knows the importance of keeping your body in shape.

Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping in Greenwood utilizes fitness techniques like weight training, cardio and specifically kick boxing to help customers get into shape. Wooten said what makes the experience unique is the personal connections you form and that eXtreme is a family.

Located at 3011 Meridian Meadows Rd., watch the video above for more information on Farrell’s.