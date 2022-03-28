INDIANAPOLIS — Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads is back with another round of updates on central Indiana’s dining scene.

Ezra’s Enlightened Cafe in Broad Ripple is closing this weekend after seven years in business. The last day is Saturday, April 2, so there’s still time to get there for a last meal.

Owner Audrey Barren said she’s working on a collection of recipes from the cafe’s menu of juices, smoothies, granolas, protein bowls and other vegan specialties.



Ezra’s Enlightened Cafe in Broad Ripple is closing. The last day to catch a bite is Saturday, April 2.

Also in Broad Ripple, the former Kroger location is being redeveloped into a retail and restaurant space. No word yet on what type of restaurants we can expect there, but Ketzenberger will keep us posted.

Former Kroger location in Broad Ripple, set to be redeveloped into retail and restaurant space

Let’s get social: follow your friends at Indy Now Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for behind-the-scenes fun, the latest on what’s happening in central Indiana, information about the local businesses featured on the show and much more.

In Fishers, a second location of MOTW Coffee and Pastries has opened on 116th Street. MOTW offers Arabic coffee and treats, including a Biscoff latte and baklava.





MOTW Coffee and Pastries opens a second location in Fishers

On the north side of Indy, construction has begun on the new Sweetgreen restaurant at the Fashion Mall. The salad-focused restaurant will be in the former Public Greens space.

Sweetgreen will also be opening in downtown Indianapolis next to Shake Shack at Delaware and New York streets.



Exterior photos of the soon-to-be Sweetgreen location in the Fashion Mall.

Green District, a Louisville-based salad concept, will also be opening this spring, with locations in Nora and in Fishers.

Finally, Bloomington is gearing up for the March 30 opening of The Elm restaurant in the former Bloomingfoods supermarket on Second Street.

The Elm will have a seasonally-focused menu, and diners can expect a variety of “experiences” within the 5,000-square-foot space, from a grab-and-go cafe to a patio, cocktail bar and mezzanine dining area.



The Elm restaurant in Bloomington opens March 30