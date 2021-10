INDIANAPOLIS -- The Hoosier STEM Academy, a partnership of IUPUI, Ball State and Purdue University, was recently awarded $602,000 from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education's STEM Teacher Recruitment Fund.

The award is merely a portion of the $9.6 million recently distributed to 16 Indiana organizations and colleges in support of programs that recruit, prepare, place and retain educators in schools with STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) teacher shortages.